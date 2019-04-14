Lydian International (LYD) Shares Up 76.9%

Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD) shot up 76.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 1,121,087 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 250,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Lydian International in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 653.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

