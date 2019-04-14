Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Raised by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 37.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,941,544,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,206,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,183 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470,536 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658,352 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,171,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,308,924,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

LOW stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 80.91%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

