LogMeIn (LOGM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $104.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LogMeIn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.45.

Shares of LogMeIn stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. LogMeIn has a 12-month low of $74.87 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,826,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 547,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,405,996.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

