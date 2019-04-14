Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 138.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 77,867.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,152,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21,125,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,811,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,925,719,000 after buying an additional 1,426,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after buying an additional 691,751 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,041,000 after buying an additional 373,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,466,000 after buying an additional 312,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $309.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $361.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $306.04 per share, with a total value of $229,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total transaction of $2,003,006.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

