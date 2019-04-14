Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Insider James M. Rallo Sells 4,908 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insider James M. Rallo sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $34,012.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at $34,012.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.16. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.34 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Liquidity Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

