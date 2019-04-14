Linde PLC (LIN) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN opened at $180.35 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $185.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Linde to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.10 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.18.

In related news, Director Thomas Enders bought 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.16 per share, with a total value of $1,136,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $558,416.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock worth $13,419,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

