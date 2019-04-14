Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 984,883 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 671,318 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIND. BidaskClub upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 8,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $140,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,774.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,181. Company insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,300,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 609,272 shares during the period. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,744,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,615,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 132,902 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $743.77 million and a P/E ratio of 67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

