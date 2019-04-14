Lightstream Resources Cl A (LSTMF) & Southwestern Energy (SWN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lightstream Resources Cl A (OTCMKTS:LSTMF) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Lightstream Resources Cl A has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightstream Resources Cl A and Southwestern Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightstream Resources Cl A $345.11 million 0.00 -$740.72 million N/A N/A Southwestern Energy $3.86 billion 0.64 $537.00 million $1.02 4.50

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lightstream Resources Cl A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lightstream Resources Cl A and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightstream Resources Cl A 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwestern Energy 3 9 1 0 1.85

Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $5.71, suggesting a potential upside of 24.38%.

Profitability

This table compares Lightstream Resources Cl A and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightstream Resources Cl A N/A N/A N/A Southwestern Energy 13.90% 26.15% 8.53%

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Lightstream Resources Cl A on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightstream Resources Cl A Company Profile

Lightstream Resources Ltd. is an exploration company. The company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan with a focus on light oil. Its operating areas include SouthEast Saskatchewan in the Bakken and Mississippian formations, central Alberta in the Cardium formation and North Central Alberta in the Swan Hills area. The company was founded on July 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 184,024 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 297,445 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,921 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 6,364 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

