Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (LBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.22 or 0.00344831 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has traded 74.6% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $3.48 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.01610306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00001168 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin [Futures] using one of the exchanges listed above.

