Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush set a $36.00 target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.71. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $13.97.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 911.43% and a negative net margin of 192.53%. The business’s revenue was down 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after purchasing an additional 72,640 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 82,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

