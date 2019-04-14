Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $51.80 Million Stake in General Electric (GE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,842,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 892,904 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 1.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $51,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 191,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 33,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,806,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 101,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 141,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.39.

GE opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.52. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

