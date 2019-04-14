Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Level One Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:LEVL opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Wernette sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $132,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Bellinson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.86 per share, with a total value of $47,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

