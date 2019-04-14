Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Lendingtree news, insider Carla Shumate sold 17,505 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $6,126,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,056,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 5,000 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,280 shares of company stock worth $9,332,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lendingtree by 6.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lendingtree by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lendingtree by 18.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 13.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE stock opened at $366.41 on Friday. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $370.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

