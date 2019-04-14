Lendingblock Hits Market Cap of $3.48 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. Lendingblock has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $34,005.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, Bilaxy, Liquid and IDEX. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00376496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.01373772 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00215343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006151 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 724,750,021 tokens. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

