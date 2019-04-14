Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 251.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $553,000.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $144.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $147.43.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $649.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide to $160.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/legal-general-group-plc-raises-holdings-in-euronet-worldwide-inc-eeft.html.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.