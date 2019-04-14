Legal & General Group Plc Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.24% of Innospec worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 5,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $407,300.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,180.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $127,419.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,758.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,984 shares of company stock worth $2,382,501 over the last ninety days. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Innospec Profile
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.
