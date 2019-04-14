Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 41,777 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 816,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 69,485 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 980.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 773,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 701,767 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 757,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after buying an additional 252,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 416,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the last quarter. 45.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Securities cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

TCPC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $840.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

