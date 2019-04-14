Legacy Housing (LEGH) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Oak Ridge Finl. restated a buy rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $236.10 million and a P/E ratio of 9.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. Knott David M bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter worth $1,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides services for the transport of mobile homes; offers wholesale financing services to dealers and mobile home parks; and provides retail financing services to consumers.

