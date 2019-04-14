Ledyard National Bank Sells 810 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,360,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Guggenheim downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Macquarie downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

In related news, Director Edward C. Hutcheson, Jr. acquired 350 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.95 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,106.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,828.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $130.60.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 65,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

