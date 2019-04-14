Ledyard National Bank Has $5.85 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,576 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 724,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $196.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

