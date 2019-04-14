Ledyard National Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,399,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918,987 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $111,624,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20,486.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,775,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,169,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,232,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $55.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

