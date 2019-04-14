Ledyard National Bank Acquires 160 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Phillips 66 by 425.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

