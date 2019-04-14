Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Shares Gap Up to $3.11

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.01, but opened at $3.11. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 7549722 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $765.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.75 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 484.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 302,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,944,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 4,925.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,021,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

