Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th.

LSTR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.62. 228,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $2,156,157.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $665,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,171.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 37.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 337.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.0% during the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

