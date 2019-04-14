Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes $994,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,962 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk by 326.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,843,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,774,000 after buying an additional 41,253 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $171.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,562.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.92. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $173.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $184.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $146.00 to $131.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.51.

In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 16,838 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total transaction of $2,840,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,227 shares of company stock worth $10,573,716 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

