Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes $685,000 Position in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American International Group by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $56.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $12.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Argus lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

