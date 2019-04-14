Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Workday Inc (WDAY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 82.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $53,874,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $175,338.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,086,470 shares of company stock valued at $200,224,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $195.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.45 and a beta of 1.80. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $117.24 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Workday from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Workday from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.69.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

