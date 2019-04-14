Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires Shares of 6,255 Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Five Below by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Five Below by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $602.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.53 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

