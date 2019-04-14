Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,334 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 487.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,142,000 after buying an additional 2,074,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,127,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,088,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,682,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,441,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,868 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,635,000.

IJR opened at $79.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2605 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

