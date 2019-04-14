KushCo (KSHB) Given a $9.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) has been given a $9.00 price target by Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KSHB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

KSHB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.73. 1,468,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,221. KushCo has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $504.36 million, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.42.

In other KushCo news, Director Dallas Imbimbo sold 282,426 shares of KushCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $1,575,937.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Nicholas Kovacevich sold 200,000 shares of KushCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $1,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 843,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,362 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc primarily engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene or glass containers.

