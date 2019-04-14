Knoll Inc (KNL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 608,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knoll were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,178,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knoll by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Knoll from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Knoll from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Knoll Inc has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $965.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Knoll had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knoll Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Knoll’s payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

