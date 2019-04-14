KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,421,387 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 6,092,560 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,285,890 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $194,655.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 1,114 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $119,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $979,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2,121.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after buying an additional 4,218,609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,668,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,620,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,103,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,240,000 after buying an additional 1,002,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,452,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 594,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA-Tencor has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $125.50.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. BidaskClub cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.55.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

