Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Rating Increased to A+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) from a c rating to an a+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an average rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.0299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.