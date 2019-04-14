KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGFHY. HSBC reissued a reduce rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell.

Shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.