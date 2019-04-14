Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 252.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 273,914 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 670,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 624,480 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $301,253.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,887.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $101,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KIM opened at $18.24 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

