KeyCorp Lowers Albemarle (ALB) Price Target to $110.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

ALB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Albemarle to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.85.

NYSE:ALB opened at $83.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $71.89 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.45 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $269,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $113,113.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Albemarle by 3,087.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

