Katherine Cornish-Bowden Buys 10,000 Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (SOI) Stock

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £25,600 ($33,450.93).

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund stock opened at GBX 2.54 ($0.03) on Friday. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.80 ($3.33).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

