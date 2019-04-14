Kadant Inc. (KAI) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,795,000 after purchasing an additional 232,564 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 631,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,325 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,700,000 after purchasing an additional 86,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 521,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $132,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $93.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $163.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KAI. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

