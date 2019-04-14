JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Sell Rating for Signify (LIGHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their sell rating on shares of Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LIGHT. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €23.95 ($27.85).

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

