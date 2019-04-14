JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises BHP Group PLC (SWX) (BLT) Price Target to GBX 2,100

BHP Group PLC (SWX) (LON:BLT) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of BHP Group PLC (SWX) from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,853.57 ($24.22).

