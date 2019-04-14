Journalism or not? WikiLeaks’ standing in media world complicated

Following the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at London, his attorney was quick to characterize it all.

But was it quite that obvious? Can WikiLeaks do math, or is it something else?

Get alerts:

Once the company burst into public awareness the response wasn’t evident. It seems less so.

Launched as the eyesight of Australian computer hacker Assange, WikiLeaks produced raw data, not tales — matters including membership rolls or Sarah Palin e mails of neo-Nazi associations. The tens of thousands of memos, wires and other records concerning U.S. war attempts revealed when Assange allegedly conspired with Chelsea Manning to split to a Pentagon computer took WikiLeaks to a different degree. Some seen Assange as a hero, others as a traitor.

Either way, it was a heady moment. WikiLeaks was regarded as a new type of news business, fueled by the power of the web and democratization of data.

“There’s a dire need for our job,” WikiLeaks manhood Sarah Harrison explained in a 2016 pillar in The New York Times. “The planet is linked by largely unaccountable networks of power that span sectors and nations, political parties, corporations and institutions. WikiLeaks shines a light on those by demonstrating maybe not just individual events, but information about entire structures of power.”

The organization’s methods can be — and sometimes are — seen as a threat to the traditional gatekeepers of power of this journalism. But journalism has encompassed traditions .

WikiLeaks has been an influence in two tendencies for journalism within the past decade, says a journalism professor at Drew University who has written concerning the company, Lisa Lynch. It emphasized the significance of info journalism, an increasingly invaluable instrument. Considering that WikiLeaks was ready to work with outlets in how it published data, it encouraged information organizations to collaborate more.

Despite utopian ideals, however, real life is more complex.

Information isn’t always info; government files can disclose informants and place people’s lives at risk. And information could be weaponized through conclusions about the best way to disclose and what not to reveal. For instance folks saw Assange’s decision to release the emails of Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman as a indication of coziness with Russia and a element in Donald Trump’s election .

Yet some of history’s most prominent journalists have voiced points of view, and happen to be advocates as well.

Upton Sinclair, a progressive”muckraker” from the early 20th century, made no secret of the truth that his exposé of the meatpacking industry,”The Jungle,” has been an attempt at jump-starting reform. Now, news outlets throughout the political spectrum, in The National Review to Mother Jones, from Fox News to MSNBC, are regarded as journalism — albeit delivered by a vantage point.

Add into the mix the rise of blogging and social networking, which permit anyone with an internet connection to use the term”journalist” and become instantly and globally amplified, and the result is ambiguity about who’s a journalist and who isn’t.

In that environment, Assange presents an image.

“I had trouble watching him as a journalist from the start,” said Columbia University journalism professor Todd Gitlin, a regular writer about the media. “But he definitely was a publisher. It ends up that he wasn’t just any writer, he was a writer with another angle. And also his angle is still anti-democratic.”

Assange a prickly personality who may never be forgiven by many Democrats for WikiLeaks’ role in the 2016 election, doesn’t cut a figure. Does that disqualify him by journalist’s mantle ?

“People feel quite differently about WikiLeaks now than they did in 2010,” Lynch said. “There is no doubt about that. I feel about WikiLeaks now. But that doesn’t mean I’m not only as concerned about what happens to WikiLeaks moving ahead.”

She added:”When we start drawing boxes about who is or isn’t a journalist at court and the conversation becomes about the way WikiLeaks useful advice, then we could end up with unintended consequences”

David Boardman, dean of Temple University’s communications faculty and chairman of The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said one key thing sets WikiLeaks apart from news organizations: the accusations which Assange acted with Manning to obtain the war records.

“I consider it something different,” said Boardman, the former executive editor of The Seattle Times. “I do not believe it a journalistic company”

Boardman considers the U.S. government’s case against Assange, since it’s now summarized, as narrowly based upon his own actions with Manning and thus threatening to journalists. That this is considered a narrow reading of the situation by Other people — one fueled with a distress with the methods of Assange of if or not should be thought of as a journalist at 35, and the idea.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald, himself no stranger to controversies concerning the release of data, tweeted Thursday:”If you’re a U.S. media star who’s spent two years claiming to be this concerned about press freedoms over Trump’s imply tweets on your friends, but don’t increase your voice in protest on this tomb attack on media freedom, have a tough look at the mirror”

___

Follow him.