Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 266,126 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 79,266 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNCE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,824. The company has a market cap of $204.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.90. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.