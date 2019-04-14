JKX Oil and Gas (JKX) Shares Down 6.4%

JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.88 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.88 ($0.69). Approximately 126,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 75,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17.

About JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, Hungary, and Slovakia. It has total reserves of approximately 109.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

