Jin Coin Market Cap Hits $77,142.00 (JIN)

Jin Coin (CURRENCY:JIN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Jin Coin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Jin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jin Coin has a total market cap of $77,142.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Jin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jin Coin alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Jin Coin Coin Profile

Jin Coin (JIN) is a coin. Jin Coin’s total supply is 9,960,402 coins. Jin Coin’s official Twitter account is @jincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jin Coin is www.jin-coin.com

Buying and Selling Jin Coin

Jin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.