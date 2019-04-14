Jeffrey T. Walsh Sells 1,500 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $234,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,249.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $154.99 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $87.49 and a twelve month high of $199.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.62.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.11. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 1,018.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 357.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,425,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,150,000 after purchasing an additional 931,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,816,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,619,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,435,000 after purchasing an additional 422,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,619,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,435,000 after buying an additional 422,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,002,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on bluebird bio to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.12.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

