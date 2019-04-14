Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

NYSE OFC opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.73%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $38,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 864,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 824,484 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

