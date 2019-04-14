Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$48.00” Price Target for Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 850,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,575. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $496.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.1963 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

