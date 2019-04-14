Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.59 EPS.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho cut shares of Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

SPG stock opened at $185.52 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $145.78 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33,036.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,272,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,827,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,370,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,049,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,783,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

