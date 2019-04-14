Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Foot Locker (FL) a $80.00 Price Target

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) has been given a $80.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,892,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,939. Foot Locker has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the athletic footwear retailer to reacquire up to 17.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,800,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

