Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 25,693 Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $166,972,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $59,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $59,054,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $50,654,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $43,616,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

In related news, insider W Brett White sold 57,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $896,755.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 1,788,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $30,544,949.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,027,403 shares of company stock worth $34,584,466 over the last 90 days.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -16.94. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/jane-street-group-llc-purchases-shares-of-25693-cushman-wakefield-plc-cwk.html.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.